

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian industrial production expanded for the third straight month in August, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in August, faster than the 0.4 percent increase in July.



Data showed that manufacturing output advanced 0.7 percent over the month versus a 0.3 percent rise in July.



Production in extraction and related services climbed 1.9 percent, while mining and quarrying output remained on level with the prior month.



On a yearly basis, industrial production recovered 1.7 percent in August after falling 3.4 percent in July.



