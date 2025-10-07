

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. federal government's shut down continued after the Senate once again failed to reach an agreement on the spending bill.



A Bill proposed by the Democrats to extend the government's funding in health care sector failed on Monday with 45 Senators voting for, and 50 voting against it. The Republicans then introduced another Bill, pushing to pass government funding without agreeing to include the Democrats' demands. It received the support of only 52 lawmakers, and opposed by 42.



The Bill needs 60 votes to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate, where they have only 53 seats.



The Democrats pressed for major concessions on Obamacare subsidies, mainly ensuring subsidies for health insurance for the low-income group, and reversing the Trump administration's cuts to Medicaid, in return for their support to pass the funding bill.



Affordable Care Act benefits, also known as Obamacare, will expire within months.



Congress should have passed what is known as a clean CR, or continuing resolution, before the September 30 deadline to avert a shut down.



Both the GOP and the Democratic Party blamed each other for the shutdown, the first since the end of 2018.



The shutdown means most federal employees are now on unpaid leave.



In a social media post following the vote, President Donald Trump put the blame on Democrats for the continued shut down.



'I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open. In fact, they should open our Government tonight!' he wrote on Truth Social.



