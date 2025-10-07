New LCAs confirm significant carbon savings and environmental benefits of Braskem's I'm green bio-based materials, empowering sustainable choices across industries.

Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), a global market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers, proudly announces the release of updated Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) studies for its I'm green bio-based product line, including HDPE, EVA, and PE WAX. These studies reaffirm Braskem's commitment to transparency, environmental responsibility, and innovation in the pursuit of a more sustainable future.

Braskem's bio-based ethylene plant in Triunfo, Brazil.

Conducted in accordance with ISO 14040/44 and ISO 14071 standards, the LCAs provide comprehensive cradle-to-gate analyses of the environmental impacts of Braskem's bio-based materials derived from responsibly sourced sugarcane ethanol. The updated data reflects enhanced methodologies, robust primary datasets, and the latest scientific modeling techniques, including the Environmental Footprint 3.1 method recommended by the European Commission.

Key Highlights:

Carbon Footprint Reductions: HDPE: Enables a net benefit of ~5 kg CO2e per kg when replacing fossil-based alternatives. EVA: Enables a net benefit of ~4.5 kg CO2e per kg when replacing fossil-based alternatives. PE WAX: Enables a net benefit of ~4.7 kg CO2e per kg when replacing fossil-based alternatives.



Biogenic Carbon Uptake: All products demonstrate negative carbon footprints, confirming their role in carbon removal and climate change mitigation.



Applications: Footwear, packaging, cosmetics, sporting goods, and industrial uses.



"These updated LCAs are a testament to Braskem's ongoing efforts to improve data quality, engage transparently with stakeholders, and drive sustainable innovation," said Walmir Soller, Vice President for North America, Europe, and Asia. "By quantifying the environmental benefits of our bio-based products, we empower our customers to make informed, climate-conscious choices."

The studies were critically reviewed and independently audited by a third-party organization to verify data accuracy and ensure objectivity, incorporating data from 2020 to 2023 to maintain relevance and reliability.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

