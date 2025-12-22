Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Nach Börsenschluss veröffentlicht - warum diese News erst Montag eingepreist werden kann
WKN: 895929 | ISIN: CH0012142631
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 07:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clariant rejects allegations from MOL Group and Braskem against four companies related to the 2020 competition law infringement

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that the company received two claims for damages against four companies, including Clariant, from MOL Petrolkémia Zrt. and Slovnaft a.s. (MOL Group), Hungary, and Braskem S.A., Brazil, with the court of Munich, Germany. The claims allege damages totaling to around EUR 548 million and EUR 402 million respectively, in relation to infringement of competition law on the ethylene purchasing market which was sanctioned by the European Commission in July 2020. Clariant firmly rejects the allegations and will adamantly defend its position in the proceedings. Clariant has substantiated economic evidence that the conduct of the parties did not produce any effect on the market.



CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com



Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com



Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com






Follow us on X (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ClariantInternational), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international).

INVESTOR RELATIONS



Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com



Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com













This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.



www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)



Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2024, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 465 and recorded sales of CHF 4.152 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment

  • Clariant Media Release_Rejection of Damage Claims 20251222 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bf4a22a-0ebf-4282-a51d-01bfbebc301f)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
