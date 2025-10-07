

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has questioned the credibility of local elections held in Georgia on Saturday.



In a statement issued on Monday, High Representative Kaja Kallas and Commissioner Marta Kos said the elections were held amid a period of extensive crackdown on dissent.



They alleged that months of raids on independent media, the passing of laws targeting civil society, the jailing of opponents and activists or amendments to the electoral code favoring the ruling party drastically reduced the possibility of having competitive elections. A large part of the opposition boycotted these elections, and the turnout was relatively low.



In addition, the refusal by the Georgian authorities to invite international monitors in due time, in particular OSCE/ODIHR, undermined the transparency of the electoral process and prevented credible international monitoring, according to the top European Commission officials. Domestic organizations also refrained from observing due to the repressive environment.



Large numbers of people constantly protested the repressive policies of the governing party, Georgian Dream. Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos called for the release of all those who were arbitrarily detained.



They urged the authorities to uphold citizens' rights to freedom of assembly and expression, and called on every side to refrain from violence. A constructive and inclusive dialogue involving all political actors and civil society is essential.



The European Union firmly rejected and condemned the disinformation regarding the EU's role in Georgia and denounced the personal attacks against the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia.



