

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has approved the appeal of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, directing his Administration to promptly issue authorizations necessary for the establishment of the Ambler Road Project. This project will provide road transportation access to the Ambler Mining District.



The Amber Road Project is a proposed 211-mile industrial road from the Dalton Highway to Alaska's remote Ambler Mining District (District) that would enable access to large deposits of copper, cobalt, gallium, germanium, and other ores.



The permits for the road have been held for years due to protracted litigation, and the President has finally allowed this project to go forward to support the Administration's energy dominance agenda.



The decision finds that the road is in the public interest given the need for access to domestic critical minerals, and there is no economically feasible and prudent alternative route.



The decision directs the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reissue necessary permits to construct the road.



In addition, the U.S. government announced a partnership with Trilogy Metals, investing $35.6 million to support mining exploration in Alaska's Ambler Mining District. This investment makes the U.S. government a 10 percent shareholder in Trilogy Metals and includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5 percent of the company.



Trump's decision overturns the Biden Administration's rejection of the Ambler Road in 2024.



The Ambler Road Project is vitally important to the United States' national defense and economic prosperity.



An access road is crucial to unlocking critical minerals located in this currently-inaccessible area of Alaska, which has been characterized as one of the largest undeveloped copper-zinc mineral belts in the world and contains extensive deposits of copper, silver, gold, lead, cobalt, and other strategic metals.



The road will provide essential surface transportation access for the more than 1,700 active mining claims in the District, supporting expanded mineral exploration, mine development, and operations.



Construction of the road will directly support 2,730 jobs, driving income, spending, and economic growth in rural Alaska, according to the White House.



Alaska is projected to receive more than $1.1 billion in revenues from mining license tax revenues, corporate income taxes, production royalties, and claim rents associated with this project.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News