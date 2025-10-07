

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $225.5 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $223.1 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $229.1 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $1.724 billion from $1.679 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.05



