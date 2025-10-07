

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of respondents who took part in a recent survey say Democrats should end the current shutdown without insisting on Obamacare funds.



In a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, the participants were asked if the Democrats end the shutdown by accepting a continuing resolution at current levels of expenditure until the actual spending bills are passed or should the Democrats hold out until they get additional funds for Obamacare.



Sixty five percent of the respondents said the Democrats must accept a continuing resolution at current spending levels, while 35 percent said the Democrats should hold out until they get additional funds for Obamacare.



A majority of those surveyed - 55 percent - think the Democrats behind the shutdown are just trying to please their vote base while 45 percent said the Opposition has good reasons to shut the government down.



In the survey conducted online within the United States on October 1 and 2, 2,413 registered voters were asked who they think will win the government shutdown. 62 percent of them replied that the Republicans will win.



But when asked who is to be blamed more for the current government shutdown, 53 percent put the blame on Republicans.



The U.S. federal government's shutdown continued for the seventh day after the Senate once again failed to reach an agreement on the spending bill Monday.



The Bill needs 60 votes to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate, where they have only 53 seats.



The Democrats pressed for major concessions on Obamacare subsidies, mainly ensuring subsidies for health insurance for the low-income group, and reversing the Trump administration's cuts to Medicaid, in return for their support to pass the funding bill.



Affordable Care Act benefits, also known as Obamacare, will expire within months.



In a social media post following the vote, President Donald Trump put the blame on Democrats for the continued shut down.



'I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open. In fact, they should open our Government tonight!' he wrote on Truth Social.



The shutdown means most federal employees are now on unpaid leave.



'Service members and federal employees are set to miss their next paycheck, critical food assistance for low-income women and children is in dire jeopardy, states are staring down an economic catastrophe, and layoffs could be imminent - all because of Democrats' sick push to give illegal aliens free health care,' The White House said on Monday.



