AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions and Toronto Heart Centre Launch a Pilot Program to Test AI-Powered Holter ECG Reporting

Pilot Evaluation: Toronto Heart Centre to conduct comparative testing of CardioYield for enhanced Holter ECG analysis and reporting efficiency.

Clinical Workflow Impact: Study to measure time savings, throughput improvements, and analysis quality when using CardioYield versus current industry-standard software.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., is entering a collaborative pilot study evaluating CardioYield with the Toronto Heart Centre.

CardioYield is Neural Cloud's visualization and reporting interface that is powered by MaxYield, the Company's AI-powered ECG signal-processing platform.

The Toronto Heart Center brings together over 20 leading cardiologists from St. Michael's Hospital to provide comprehensive cardiovascular care. Offering everything from consultations to advanced diagnostics and specialized clinics, it delivers a one-stop access to heart health services in the community.

The pilot study will directly compare Holter ECG reporting workflows at the Toronto Heart Center, assessing technician efficiency, report turnaround time, and analysis quality.

The Role of CardioYield in Holter ECG Reporting:

Time and throughput gains: Designed to reduce report completion time and potentially increase technician throughput.

Neuralized signal clarity: Automated removal of baseline wander, motion artifacts, and muscle noise.

Beat-level precision: Automated PQRST labeling with interval calculations for QT, PR, RR, and ST segments.

Streamlined reporting: Unified interface potentially reducing repetitive corrections and analyst fatigue.

Management Commentary

Dr. Chi Ming Chow - Cardiologist, St. Michael's Hospital / President, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario / Toronto Heart Centre

"We are pleased to collaborate with AIML and Neural Cloud on this pilot study. Holter reporting remains a time-intensive process, and innovations like CardioYield offer the potential to improve both speed and diagnostic reliability, benefiting clinicians and patients alike."

Esmat Naikyar - Chief Product Officer, AIML / President, Neural Cloud Solutions

"CardioYield was designed side-by-side with ECG technicians and cardiologists, and this study is an opportunity to demonstrate measurable value in real-world clinical practice. Partnering with the Toronto Heart Centre allows us to directly quantify efficiency gains that could reshape how Holter data is processed and reported."

Paul Duffy - CEO, AIML

"This pilot with the Toronto Heart Centre represents an important milestone: applying our AI-driven analytics directly in a clinical workflow. CardioYield has the potential to meaningfully improve efficiency and accuracy in Holter reporting, and we're eager to validate that impact in collaboration with one of Canada's most respected cardiology centres."

About AIML Innovations Inc.

https://www.aiml.health/

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

