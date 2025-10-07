Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to conduct a prospecting and soil sampling program across the Fernet West project in the northern Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The gold-focused field campaign will target structural and lithological features associated with regional mineralization, with work set to commence mid-October.

The Fernet West project consists of two non-contiguous blocks, covering 3,345 hectares and is adjacent to Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon and Martinière projects as shown in Figure 1. The field campaign will focus on targets generated by a structural and lithological analysis which was completed by external consultants, AussieCan Geoscience Inc (see press released dated September 17, 2021). Targets were generated with use of the high-resolution airborne magnetics survey flown in January 2021 (see press release dated January 12, 2021) combined with existing geological data (historical drilling, outcrop mapping, known showings) which were interpreted to generate key gold prospects.





Figure 1: Location of the Fernet West Property (red) with respect to surrounding companies, highlighting proximity to Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon and Martinière projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1791/269354_d7a8e06c9481e924_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Aaron Stone, P.Geo. (OGQ - 2170), Vice President Exploration of QcX Gold and Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold Corp. is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant project is located in the James Bay region of Québec, only 2.9 km away from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet West Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Province of Québec and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269354

SOURCE: QcX Gold Corp