Xintela AB: Xintela announces subsidiary Targinta collaboration with MSK Therapeutics Accelerator

Xintela (XINT) announces that Xintela's oncology subsidiary, Targinta AB, has today initiated a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's (MSK's) Therapeutics Accelerator in New York, USA, for development of its integrin a10ß1 antibody therapeutic in patients with aggressive sarcoma. Under the collaboration, Targinta will produce antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1 and complete preclinical development work to enable MSK to guide clinical phase I/IIa studies in sarcoma patients. Targinta's part of the MSK collaboration will be financed by a directed new issue in Targinta to new investors.

Comment from Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO Xintela and Targinta:

"The collaboration with MSK gives us a fantastic opportunity to clinically develop Targinta's antibodies, targeting integrin a10ß1, together with a leading global cancer center. In preclinical cancer models, we have shown that our lead candidates TARG9, an ADC (Antibody-drug conjugate), and TARG10, a function-blocking antibody, effectively inhibit tumor growth and metastasis of aggressive cancers such as triple-negative breast cancer, glioblastoma and sarcoma. Published results from Dr. Samuel Singer's research group at MSK (Okada et al, 2016) complement our results and further validate integrin a10ß1 as a unique cancer target. This collaboration will now create the opportunity to bring Targinta's new targeted cancer therapy to patients for the first time. This is a breakthrough for Xintela's oncology program and a great milestone for our wholly owned subsidiary Targinta.



Comment from Samuel Singer, MD, FACS, Chief, Gastric & Mixed Tumor Service, Vincent Astor Chair of Clinical Research, MSK:

"For many years, we have studied the expression and function of integrin a10ß1 in the very aggressive and difficult-to-treat genetically complex sarcomas such as myxofibrosarcoma and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma. We have shown that integrin a10ß1 has a unique and central role in the growth, metastatic potential and survival of sarcoma cancer cells. High expression of integrin a10ß1, which we see in 30% to 50% of multiple aggressive genetically complex sarcoma types, is linked to a very poor prognosis for patients. Targinta's antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1 have the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients diagnosed with these deadly diseases. My colleagues and I are excited to help expedite the development of Targinta's antibodies into the clinic."

Disclosures

Dr. Singer has financial interests related to Targinta AB. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to Targinta AB.



About Xintela and Targinta

Xintela (XINT) is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biopharma company, that develops cutting edge medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy. Xintela's proprietary technology uses the stem cell marker integrin a10ß1 to select and quality-assure the best-in class stem cell product XSTEM®. In osteoarthrits Phase I/IIa clinical studies, XSTEM has shown safety and sustained positive efficacy results two years after treatment. Clinical study with XSTEM is also ongoing for the treatment of difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. Xintela's in-house GMP-facility manufactures XSTEM and generates revenues by providing process development and manufacturing of other cell therapies. Xintela's wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, develops First-in-Class therapeutic antibodies targeting integrin a10ß1. TARG9, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), and TARG10, a function blocking antibody, are in preclinical development for the treatment of aggressive, difficult to treat cancers including triple-negative breast cancer and brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela and Targinta conduct their business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden. Xintela is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

This information is information that Xintela AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-07 11:45 CEST.

Contacts

Xintela AB (publ)

Evy Lundgren-Åkerlund, CEO

Tel: +46 46 275 65 00

Email: evy@xintela.se

Medicon Village

223 81 Lund, Sweden

www.xintela.se