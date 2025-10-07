

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) trims its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual net sales growth outlook.



Due to the ongoing uncertainty around potential new U.S. or retaliatory tariffs, the Company's outlook is based on tariffs currently in place and does not factor in any potential actions that may arise during the remainder of 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.00 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.00 to $3.05 per share. Earlier, the company expected earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.03 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.03 to $3.08 per share.



Meanwhile, the company continues to expect net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with 1 to 3 percent on a constant currency basis.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.04 per share on net sales growth of 1.43 percent to $6.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company expects foreign currency rates to unfavorably impact net sales by 1%, and adjusted earnings per share by 2%.



The Company's fiscal 2025 outlook reflects mitigation plans related to tariffs which are currently in place and have increased since August 1, 2025. The Company's mitigating actions include: sourcing plans supported by advanced analytics, cost savings initiatives, and revenue growth management.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News