GXO Logistics: GXO Renews Partnership with Dolce&Gabbana Beauty

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has renewed its long-term partnership with Dolce&Gabbana Beauty. The agreement includes management of the client's new dedicated warehouse in Calvenzano (BG), Italy, including handling retail and wholesale orders for global distribution, as well as returns and value-added services.

"At GXO, we're committed to leveraging our expertise and industry-leading capabilities to drive growth for our customers and a positive local impact," said Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director, Italy and Switzerland. "We're very proud to support Italian excellence and Made in Italy brands, like Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, enhancing the local supply chain and contributing to the growth of local businesses."

GXO's directly employed team will provide warehouse management services, inbound, stocking, outbound, and value-added services, such as returns management from the approximately 25,000 square meter warehouse in Calvenzano (BG). The new warehouse, exclusively dedicated to managing beauty products, has been designed to handle a wide range of activities, ensuring efficient and high-quality service. Thanks to experience in managing the supply chain for major customers in the luxury sector, GXO will ensure a high level of white glove service for the preparation of products to be shipped in Italy and globally.

Reflecting GXO and Dolce&Gabbana Beauty's shared commitment to sustainability, GXO has designed a customized solution employing cutting-edge environmental initiatives with 100% LED lighting, energy class A2/A3 building, solar panels, a green area surrounding the warehouse and an innovative direct staffing model.

Gianluca Toniolo, CEO of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty said: "GXO is a fundamental partner for our development strategies and the recent contract renewal proves the trust and esteem that bind us to a leading company in the category. Our partnership with GXO ensures best-in-class logistics management and enhances strategic planning across the supply chain and its ecosystem, positioning Dolce&Gabbana Beauty as a distinctive player in the industry. Moreover, we share with GXO a strong commitment to human capital and Italian identity - core values that have always been central to the Group's strategy."

GXO's expertise in beauty and fashion



In Europe, GXO operates more than 60 sites dedicated to the fashion and beauty industry. GXO optimizes supply chains of the world's leading brands using its industry-leading technology, scale, and expertise to improve the flow of goods and deliver a best-in-class consumer experience for e-commerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, value-added services and reverse logistics. In Italy and beyond, GXO supports leading beauty brands by delivering high-touch logistics services ensuring every product journey is as refined as the brand it represents.

