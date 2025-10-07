

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked two years since the Hamas-led terror attacks on southern Israel by reiterating his long-standing call for the unconditional and immediate release of the hostages still being held there.



'The attackers brutally killed more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals,' he reminded in a statement.



'More than 250 others were abducted and taken into the Gaza Strip as hostages, including women, children and the elderly. On this day, let us remember all those who were killed and suffered horrific violence. The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all.'



It is estimated that 48 hostages remain captive. Out of them, 20 are believed to be alive while 28 are likely deceased.



Gaza's health ministry reports that since 2023 October 7, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, and nearly 170,000 wounded, during Israel's offensive.



'End the suffering for all. This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension,' said Guterres.



He called on all combatants to end the fighting in Gaza, Israel and the wider region: 'Stop making civilians pay with their lives and their futures.'



With indirect talks now underway in Sharm El-Sheikh between negotiators from Israel and Hamas in a bid to reach full agreement over the United States' 20-point peace plan, the UN chief said it was time to seize the opportunity to end the war.



'After two years of trauma, we must choose hope - now. The recent proposal by US President Donald Trump presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,' he added.



Hamas has said it will accept parts of the US plan, including the release of all the hostages, both alive and deceased. But issues of full disarmament and the group's post-war role remain.



The Secretary-General said that a permanent ceasefire and 'a credible political process are essential to prevent further bloodshed and pave the way for peace,' based on international law.



