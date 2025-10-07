Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Delivers Personal Power with CoinDesk 20 Basket for Everyday Investors

Institutionally adopted index now available through Tokenwell's crypto basket mobile app

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") announces the launch of the Tokenwell CoinDesk 20 Basket, in collaboration with CoinDesk Indices, a leading provider of digital asset benchmarks since 2014.

The CoinDesk 20 Index is designed by CoinDesk Indices, which has been globally adopted by institutions, and addresses the growing demand for more diverse portfolio options beyond single-coin ETFs, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Now, through Tokenwell, retail investors can invest in the CoinDesk 20 in just a few taps. Each basket is automatically updated with 'Smart Rebalancing,' which keeps allocations aligned with the index over time, allowing investors to avoid manually managing.

"Tokenwell was built to make pro-level crypto investing effortless," advises Tokenwell CEO, Timothy Burgess, CFA. "By bringing the CoinDesk 20 to our platform, we're giving everyday investors simplified access to a diversified, expert-designed index that institutions already use and trust."

"CoinDesk 20 has achieved unprecedented adoption across trading and asset management products around the world," said Andy Baehr, CFA, Head of Product and Research, CoinDesk Indices. "We are delighted to add platform access in the US to reach more investors and traders."

Why It Matters

Institutional validation : Since its launch in January 2024, the CoinDesk 20 has already been adopted at scale, driving billions of dollars in trading volume.

Diversified access: Everyday investors can now access exposure to top assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum in just a few taps.

Expert-designed, automatically aligned: Tokenwell makes it easy for users to stay in line with the official CoinDesk 20 index as it updates, ensuring baskets remain aligned with a professional benchmark.

How It Works

Connect your exchange: Securely link your Coinbase or Crypto.com Exchange account in the Tokenwell app. Choose your basket: Select the Tokenwell CoinDesk 20 Basket, designed by index experts at CoinDesk Indices. Allocate your funds: Invest in just a few taps while your assets stay on your exchange. Stay aligned automatically: Smart Rebalancing keeps your basket in line with the official CoinDesk 20 index over time, eliminating the need for manual monitoring.

Availability

U.S. retail investors - available now.

German retail rollout - on or about October 31 st , 2025.

Platforms - Tokenwell app for iOS and Android.

Exchange Custody - Assets stay securely on the user's own exchange account.

Stock Option Grant

Tokenwell is also pleased to announce the grant of 1,700,000 stock options ("Options") to Timothy Burgess, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Tokenwell. The Options have a three year term, are exercisable at a price of $0.46 and vest in four equal tranches of 25% every 6 months for a period of 24 months.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Discord, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com.

CoinDesk Indices Disclaimer - CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish Group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc., including CC Data Limited, its affiliate which performs certain outsourced administration and calculation services on its behalf (collectively, "CoinDesk Indices"), does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote, or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CoinDesk Indices is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CoinDesk Indices index. CoinDesk Indices does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CoinDesk Indices index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CoinDesk Indices. All content displayed here or otherwise used in connection with any CoinDesk Indices index (the "Content") is owned by CoinDesk Indices and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CoinDesk Indices. CoinDesk Indices does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity, or availability of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Sentences containing words such as "believe," "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to future events or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunity. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, to our ability to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

