Iberdrola is developing two solar plants totaling 535 MW in Coahuila and Guanajuato, signaling renewed interest in Mexico's energy market.From pv magazine Mexico Iberdrola is moving ahead with two solar projects totaling 535 MW in Mexico, marking a renewed commitment to the country's energy market after years of divestment and regulatory tensions. Through its local subsidiary Green Park Energy, the Spanish utility has obtained land-use change approval for a 415 MW photovoltaic plant in Saltillo, Coahuila. The authorization converts agricultural land for energy use and covers the installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...