

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the fifth straight month in August, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of industrial production fell an unadjusted 7.3 percent annually in August, much faster than the 1.0 percent fall a month ago.



Moreover, this was the steepest decline since February, when production contracted 8.0 percent.



Among the manufacturing subsections, the significant decrease was observed in the manufacture of transport equipment, while the manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products grew.



On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial output fell 4.6 percent annually in August versus a 1.0 percent drop in July.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 3.3 percent in August, reversing a 1.9 percent recovery in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News