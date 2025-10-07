KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD Announces Strategic Partnership with Antalpha and Intent to Establish $250 Million Convertible Debt Facility

First Step in Broader Effort to Develop Innovative Financing Tools for the Bitcoin Market

Collaboration Launches Initial Treasury Financing Structure

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA) ("KindlyMD" or "the Company"), a provider of integrated healthcare services and a Bitcoin treasury vehicle through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings ("Nakamoto"), today announced a strategic partnership with Antalpha (NASDAQ:ANTA) , a fintech company specializing in financing, technology and risk management solutions for the digital asset industry.

As a leader in Bitcoin mining supply chain financial services, Antalpha is extending its expertise beyond mining to serve companies managing Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. In partnering with Nakamoto, the two firms aim to create financing structures tailored to the needs of treasury-focused organizations and to help accelerate Bitcoin's adoption among public companies.

"This partnership represents the power of Bitcoin companies backing Bitcoin companies," said David Bailey, Chairman and CEO of KindlyMD. "It's meaningful to work with a longstanding, mission-aligned Bitcoin company to create financial solutions for Nakamoto and the wider industry. Together with Antalpha, we are not only addressing today's financing needs but also laying the foundation for future structures tailored to the unique requirements of Bitcoin treasury companies. This is the first step in what we expect will be a long series of initiatives to benefit our portfolio, our shareholders, and the Bitcoin ecosystem at large."

"As a Bitcoin-native company and market leader with an unmatched reputation for exceptional client services, Antalpha is the ideal partner for creating competitive, long-term financing options that understand Bitcoin's intrinsic properties as a treasury reserve asset," said Mr. Bailey.

Additionally, as part of the strategic partnership, Antalpha and Nakamoto have signed a non-binding letter of intent regarding the issuance by Nakamoto of new 5-year $250 million secured convertible notes to Antalpha. The purpose of the convertible notes is intended to provide long-term financing for KindlyMD with less dilution risk to its stockholders compared to standard convertible debt, expand Bitcoin holdings in the Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury, in addition to general corporate purposes. Proceeds of the financing are also intended to be used to replace a prior $203 million Bitcoin-secured credit from Two Prime Lending Limited, while the Two Prime credit facility will remain available for future use as needed. Pending the completion of the convertible debt facility, Antalpha will provide an interim Bitcoin-backed loan to KindlyMD.

"Nakamoto's vision for the industry and its strategy to invest in a global network of Bitcoin companies is aligned with our view of the industry's future," said Dr. Derar Islim, COO and CEO of Antalpha Americas & EMEA. "Antalpha understands the unique requirements of Bitcoin treasury companies and the specialized financing and technology services they need. Together, we are building new structures that bridge the gap between traditional financing and the realities of the Bitcoin market, with this agreement representing only the first step. We expect to continue developing additional solutions with Nakamoto that serve treasury companies at scale and further accelerate Bitcoin's adoption by public companies."

The partnership follows Mr. Bailey's September 15 Shareholder Letter, which emphasized the importance of building alignment among shareholders and financial partners to support the Company's long-term investment strategy. Since then, the Company has transitioned away from prior financing arrangements that were not fully aligned with this strategy and is now focused on partnerships that share its long-term vision.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD® is a patient-first and healthcare data company redefining value-based care and patient-centered medical services. Formed in 2019, KindlyMD leverages data analysis to deliver evidence-based, personalized solutions in order to reduce opioid use, improve health outcomes faster, and provide value based, algorithmic guidance on the use of alternative medicine in healthcare. In August 2025, KindlyMD completed its merger with Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company. This strategic partnership formed a public Bitcoin treasury strategy that unites KindlyMD's healthcare expertise with Nakamoto's vision of integrating Bitcoin into global capital markets, creating a diversified entity focused on both healthcare innovation and Bitcoin treasury management.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

