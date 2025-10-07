Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Integrates EV Infrastructure at 8757 Rio San Diego Drive with Major SDG&E Utility Upgrade

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:$GREH) is pleased to announce continued progress on its EV charging infrastructure development at 8757 Rio San Diego Drive, San Diego, California, as part of the Company's broader commitment to expanding sustainable energy assets across key commercial hubs in the U.S.

In coordination with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Century Engineers Inc., the Company has completed extensive electrical and natural gas infrastructure upgrades at the site, aligning with California's rigorous Building Energy Efficiency and Electrical Codes (2022 standards). The January 2025 SDG&E invoice documents the upgraded load capacity and service expansion, reflecting new monthly energy demand exceeding 375,000 kWh combined across electrical and gas utilities-supporting both EV charging operations and on-site power system reliability.

"This project marks a significant operational milestone for Green Rain Energy," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "Upgrading to commercial-level SDG&E service not only future-proofs the 8757 Rio San Diego property for large-scale EV integration, but also reinforces our commitment to sustainable, grid-resilient infrastructure investments."

The EV infrastructure installation includes dual-port Level 2 EVSE units, engineered for scalability and designed to accommodate future Level 3 DC fast chargers. The integration of advanced metering and load management systems ensures compliance with NEC Article 625, NFPA 70, and OpenADR 2.0B standards for interoperability and energy efficiency.

These upgrades represent an important foundation in Green Rain's ongoing EV charging network expansion, which targets high-traffic hospitality and mixed-use commercial locations. The San Diego project exemplifies Green Rain's model of coupling renewable power solutions with data-driven energy management systems to optimize both performance and sustainability.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino: Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-inc.-otcid-greh-integrates-ev-infrastructure-at-8757-ri-1083803