New to The Street Announces 12-Month National Media Partnership with Stardust Power

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest- running business television brands airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg, today announced a 12-month national media partnership with Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST), .a developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains.

The comprehensive media partnership includes:

* Long-form sponsored television interviews airing nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg;

* Earned media placements across major network affiliates including ABC, NBC, and CBS;

* High-frequency national TV commercials produced and distributed by New to The Street; and

* Outdoor billboard campaigns across New York City's Times Square and the Financial District.

"Partnering with New to The Street provides Stardust Power with a platform that reaches both institutional and retail investors through authentic storytelling across multiple channels," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Executive Producer of New to The Street. "Our Predictable Media model ensures brands like Stardust Power gain consistent visibility on television, social media, and outdoor - the most powerful combination in financial media today."

The 12-month series will spotlight Stardust Power's progress on its Muskogee, Oklahoma lithium processing facility, located in the U.S. heartland and designed to produce up to 50,000 metric tons of battery grade lithium carbonate annually, while highlighting the company's broader efforts to advance U.S. lithium refining, strengthen domestic supply chains, and drive American energy security. Interviews will be filmed from the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite studios and distributed to New to The Street's expanding multi-platform audience, including more than 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and hundreds of thousands of social followers.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running televised business brands, broadcasting nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. For over 16 years, the show has been a trusted platform where CEOs, founders, and innovators share their company's story directly with millions of investors and consumers.

The program's multi-channel distribution - spanning network television, earned media, social platforms, and iconic outdoor billboards in Times Square and the NYC Financial District - delivers unmatched visibility and credibility.

With an audience reach of over 220 million U.S. television households, a 3.5-million-plus YouTube subscriber base, and hundreds of thousands of followers across LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook, New to The Street has become the go-to destination for financial storytelling at scale.

Its proprietary Predictable Media model integrates long-form interviews, national TV commercials, social amplification, and earned media placements to ensure consistent exposure across all major investor touchpoints.

Featured clients and partners have included Goldman Sachs, Ford, KITON, PetVivo, GlintPay, DataVault - underscoring the show's position as the most comprehensive and credible financial media platform in the U.S. today.

Media Contact: Monica Brennan - Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-12-month-national-media-partnership-with-stardust-1083843