

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained an interplay of the optimism around AI and concerns over the shutdown of the U.S. govt which is now stretching into its second week. The delay in the release of key economic data which has added to the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's potential interest rate path also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are firm above the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mildly positive note amidst the political turmoil in France. Meanwhile, Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains amidst weakness in the euro and the yen. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading close to the flatline. Gold futures (for December settlement) touched a fresh all-time high above $4,000 driven by unabated safe haven demand and rate cut bets. Positive sentiment prevails in crypto markets amidst Bitcoin touching a fresh all-time-high above $126k.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,723.50, up 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,743.00, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 24,439.65, up 0.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,504.40, up 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 7,994.28, up 0.28% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,637.55, up 0.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 47,950.88, up 0.01% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,956.80, down 0.27% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,882.78, up 0.52% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,957.77, down 0.67% (Oct 6)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1661, down 0.44% GBP/USD at 1.3399, down 0.64% USD/JPY at 150.94, up 0.41% AUD/USD at 0.6587, down 0.41% USD/CAD at 1.3956, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 98.50, up 0.40%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.175%, up 0.22% Germany at 2.7365%, up 0.72% France at 3.585%, up 0.45% U.K. at 4.7520%, up 0.34% Japan at 1.681%, down 0.30%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.45, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $61.66, down 0.05%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,992.92, up 0.42%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $124,558.02, up 0.25% Ethereum at $4,712.94, up 3.05% XRP at $2.97, down 0.79% BNB at $1,312.45, up 7.61% Solana at $230.67, down 1.04%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News