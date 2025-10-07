

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group reported third-quarter sales reached 525,300 cars and vans, down 12% from a year ago, mainly influenced by the market environment in China. Battery electric vehicle sales of cars and vans rose 9% on the year.



Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 441,500 cars in the third quarter, down 12%, influenced by the market environment and tariff policies which impacted sales mainly in the U.S. and China. Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 83,800 vehicles in third quarter, down 8% from prior year.



'While sales in Europe, South America and Gulf states performing well, our sales in the third quarter were impacted by the market conditions in China. In the U.S., stock levels were carefully managed in third quarter, while deliveries to customers increased year-to-date. Overall, we continue to see good demand for our Top-End vehicles and to receive excellent feedback for the electric CLA,' Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Group AG Marketing & Sales, said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News