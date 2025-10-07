Leidos and the Marine Corps Marathon Keep Running Together

By Leidos Editorial Team

Leidos is sponsoring the 50th Marine Corps Marathon for the 10th consecutive year. Our Executive Race Sponsor, Daryle Lademan, will be running her 30th marathon. The marathon champions well-being while honoring the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Marine Corps.

For the 10th consecutive year, Leidos stands as a proud sponsor of the Marine Corps Marathon (MCM). This year, our Executive Race Sponsor, Daryle Lademan, will run her 30th marathon on the MCM route that begins at the Pentagon and finishes at the Marine Corps War Memorial. Rounding out the milestones, MCM - also known as "The People's Marathon" - celebrates its 50th year as a world-class event that exemplifies endurance, purpose, and service.

The MCM brings together tens of thousands of runners and supporters to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Marine Corps. Since Leidos' sponsorship began ten years ago, MCM has marked a number of extraordinary moments, and we can't wait to see what history is made this year.

To run a marathon, you prepare for the long haul, stay focused when it gets tough, and trust the work you put in. Daryle Lademan

SVP of Corporate Strategy and MCM Executive Race Sponsor

Leidos applauds all marathon participants as they embody what the marathon is all about: well-being, community, and the values of honor, courage, and commitment that the Marine Corps represents. We believe Lademan describes running a marathon well when she says, "…you prepare for the long haul, stay focused when it gets tough, and trust the work you put in."

Joining Lademan in the marathon are nearly 400 Leidos employees, as well as their family members and friends. Participants range in age from 11 to 72 years old, and some will even run the race virtually in locations as far away as Melbourne, Australia.

We look forward to cheering on our runners and every participant in this historic 50th running of The People's Marathon. And we are honored to be a part of this year's race that champions well-being while recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Marine Corps.



Leidos is proud to sponsor the Marine Corps Marathon, with a number of employees running in the race and volunteering on the sidelines.

