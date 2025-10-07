Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 15:36
170,95 Euro
+1,09 % +1,85
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,45170,3016:45
169,45170,3016:45
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos and the Marine Corps Marathon Keep Running Together

By Leidos Editorial Team

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Three Points to Remember

  1. Leidos is sponsoring the 50th Marine Corps Marathon for the 10th consecutive year.

  2. Our Executive Race Sponsor, Daryle Lademan, will be running her 30th marathon.

  3. The marathon champions well-being while honoring the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Marine Corps.

For the 10th consecutive year, Leidos stands as a proud sponsor of the Marine Corps Marathon (MCM). This year, our Executive Race Sponsor, Daryle Lademan, will run her 30th marathon on the MCM route that begins at the Pentagon and finishes at the Marine Corps War Memorial. Rounding out the milestones, MCM - also known as "The People's Marathon" - celebrates its 50th year as a world-class event that exemplifies endurance, purpose, and service.

The MCM brings together tens of thousands of runners and supporters to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Marine Corps. Since Leidos' sponsorship began ten years ago, MCM has marked a number of extraordinary moments, and we can't wait to see what history is made this year.

To run a marathon, you prepare for the long haul, stay focused when it gets tough, and trust the work you put in.

Daryle Lademan
SVP of Corporate Strategy and MCM Executive Race Sponsor

Leidos applauds all marathon participants as they embody what the marathon is all about: well-being, community, and the values of honor, courage, and commitment that the Marine Corps represents. We believe Lademan describes running a marathon well when she says, "…you prepare for the long haul, stay focused when it gets tough, and trust the work you put in."

Joining Lademan in the marathon are nearly 400 Leidos employees, as well as their family members and friends. Participants range in age from 11 to 72 years old, and some will even run the race virtually in locations as far away as Melbourne, Australia.

We look forward to cheering on our runners and every participant in this historic 50th running of The People's Marathon. And we are honored to be a part of this year's race that champions well-being while recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Marine Corps.


Leidos is proud to sponsor the Marine Corps Marathon, with a number of employees running in the race and volunteering on the sidelines.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/leidos-and-the-marine-corps-marathon-keep-running-together-1083854

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
