

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) on Tuesday introduced new semiconductor manufacturing systems aimed at enhancing the performance of advanced logic and memory chips that power AI computing.



The new systems focus on three key areas for next-generation AI chips: leading-edge logic with Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors, high-performance DRAM including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and advanced packaging to create integrated systems-in-a-package that improve performance and efficiency.



The Kinex system, the industry's first integrated die-to-wafer hybrid bonding platform, enables higher-performance, lower-power advanced logic and memory chips. The Centura Xtera Epi system supports higher-performance GAA transistors at the 2nm node and beyond, while the PROVision 10 eBeam metrology system is designed for advanced logic, next-generation DRAM, and 3D NAND chips, including GAA transistors and Backside Power Delivery architectures.



'As chips become more complex, Applied is focused on driving materials engineering breakthroughs to provide the performance and power-efficiency improvements needed to scale AI,' said Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials. 'We are collaborating earlier and deeper with our customers to co-develop solutions that accelerate chipmaker roadmaps and enable major device inflections in logic, memory and advanced packaging.'



