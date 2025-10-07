

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's retail sales growth moderated further to the lowest level in four months, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed 4.9 percent annually in August, slower than the 6.0 percent rise in July. Sales have been rising since February 2024.



Further, this was the slowest growth since April, when sales had risen 2.4 percent.



The annual sales growth in non-food products, except fuel, eased to 9.8 percent from 11.8 percent a month ago.



The slowdown in growth was also influenced by the continued sales decline of food, beverages, and tobacco, which fell by 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores grew at a stable pace of 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales remained flat in August after a 0.3 percent drop in July.



