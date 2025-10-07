Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Guldbrev Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559179-2840, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.
Provided that Guldbrev Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 14, 2025
The company has 20,997,150 shares as per today's date.
Shares
|Short name:
|GULD
|Maximum Number of shares to be listed:
|20,997,150
|ISIN code:
|SE0025667033
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|426197
|Company Registration Number:
|559179-2840
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|55
|Basic Materials
|55102050
|Nonferrous Metals
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 08 121 576 90.
