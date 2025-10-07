Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Guldbrev Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559179-2840, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that Guldbrev Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 14, 2025



The company has 20,997,150 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name: GULD Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 20,997,150 ISIN code: SE0025667033 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 426197 Company Registration Number: 559179-2840 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK

Classification

Code Name 55 Basic Materials 55102050 Nonferrous Metals





