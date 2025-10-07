

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency which dominates more than 58 percent of the overall crypto market rose to an all-time-high of $126,198.07 in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's record performance came in the backdrop of unabated flows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S., the persisting shutdown of the U.S. government and hopes of another rate cut from the Federal Reserve in October. Gold, in the meanwhile touched a fresh all-time high of $4,008.87 per troy ounce.



Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed massive inflows of $1.2 billion on Monday versus $985 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with inflows of $970 million.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products recorded net inflows of $177 million on Monday versus $234 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $93 million.



Positive sentiment prevails in Wall Street, the dollar has extended gains, and gold touched a fresh all-time high again.



Gold Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $4,004.10 per troy ounce, implying overnight gains of 0.70 percent. Gold Futures touched an all-time high of $4,008.87 earlier in the day's trade.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 98.48, versus 98.11 at the previous close. The index has gained 0.38 percent from the previous close.



The federal government shutdown, which is now stretching into its second week weighed on sentiment.



Fed rate cut expectations remain firm. The CME FedWatch tool currently shows expectations of a quarter percentage rate cut at 92.5 percent. Overall crypto market capitalization increased 0.76 percent in the past 24 hours to $4.28 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume also increased more than 30 percent to $203 billion.



41 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent whereas 15 have slipped more than a percent in the past 24 hours.



7 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies among the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading close to the all-time highs. These include top-ranked Bitcoin (1% below peak), 2nd ranked Ethereum (4% below peak), 3rd ranked BNB (1% below peak), 20th ranked UNUS SED LEO (3% below peak), 21st ranked MANTLE (5% below peak), 78th ranked PAX Gold (0.01% below peak) and 87th ranked Tether Gold (0.01% below peak).



Bitcoin is currently trading at $124,781.07 recording a flat overnight reading. BTC had ranged between $126,198.07 and $123,431.98 in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is currently trading about 1 percent below the all-time-high touched earlier in the trading.



Ethereum surged 3.6 percent overnight to trade at $4,754.29. Ether's current trading price is 4 percent below its all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading range was between $4,749.87 and $4,578.58.



BNB jumped to the third rank overall with a brilliant overnight gain of 7.5 percent. It is currently changing hands at $1,322.56, around 0.82 percent below the all-time-high of $1,336.57 touched an hour ago.



4th ranked XRP slipped 0.65 percent overnight to trade at $2.97, around 22 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 6th ranked Solana decreased 1.2 percent overnight to $231.51.



8th ranked Dogecoin added 1.6 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2651. With losses of 16 percent, DOGE is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to record losses on a year-to-date basis.



TRON ranked 9th overall gained 0.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3454.



10th ranked Cardano gained 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $0.8697.



61st ranked Plasma (XPL) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 12.5 percent. 92nd ranked Sonic (S) also added more than 11 percent overnight.



48th ranked Zcash (ZEC) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 11 percent. 70th ranked SPX6900(SPX) also erased 8.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News