Exclusive Networks USA: Vertosoft and Exclusive Networks Announce Strategic Partnership to Amplify U.S. Public Sector and Commercial Distribution

Partnership combines Vertosoft's public sector distribution and contract access with Exclusive Networks' commercial distribution and technical services, to accelerate partner & supplier growth

LEESBURG, VA AND FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Vertosoft and Exclusive Networks North America today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen channel opportunities and deliver a coordinated route to market for the companies' suppliers and partners that covers both the U.S. public sector and commercial market.

Under the agreement, Vertosoft will serve as Exclusive Networks' preferred distributor for the U.S. Government market, while Exclusive Networks will serve as Vertosoft's preferred North American commercial distributor. The collaboration pairs Vertosoft's contract access and public-sector expertise with Exclusive Networks' cybersecurity market expertise, commercial channel reach, engineering and services capabilities, creating new market opportunities for channel partners and vendors.

"This partnership removes friction for innovative suppliers entering or expanding in the United States," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft. "By combining Vertosoft's Public Sector contract access and compliance expertise with Exclusive Networks' commercial scale, and technical enablement, suppliers get one coordinated path to win across Federal, SLED, and Commercial enterprise segments."

"Together, we will unlock new opportunities and develop strategic programs that drive growth, amplify impact, and build lasting value for our partners and their customers," said Jason Beal, President, Americas, Exclusive Networks. "This unique relationship also allows us to expand delivery of our cyber-skills program development resources into the public sector."

Partners can benefit from joint enablement programs to grow their business in both the public and private sectors and take advantage of offerings including government contract vehicle access (e.g., GSA Schedule and cooperative purchasing programs), and deep technical services spanning pre-sales design, training and certification, implementation, and ongoing technical account management. The companies will also collaborate to productize post-sales professional services to aid adoption, expansion, and renewals. Exclusive Networks will also make its university-based student talent development CyberFarm program available to support cyber skills development in the U.S. Partners gain access to both government and commercial segments in a structured, scalable approach to reach more customers, faster, allowing for one coordinated path for growth.

Suppliers interested in accelerating U.S. market growth across both public sector and commercial segments can request a joint strategy session with Vertosoft and Exclusive Networks.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to helping innovative technology suppliers win in the U.S. government market through contract access, compliance expertise, and a public-sector-ready reseller ecosystem.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.

