DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Prime Day Deals: Bringing "I Do" Style to Amazon Prime Day With Up to 40% Off Dresses

From bridal gowns and bridesmaid favorites to wedding guest looks and date night dresses, shoppers can take advantage of Amazon Prime Day Deals for some of The Edit by DB Studio's best-selling looks

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, is making it easier than ever to score affordable, on-trend dresses this Prime Day . The iconic bridal retailer joins the Amazon lineup with a curated collection of best-selling bridal, bridesmaid, and occasion styles, available at up to 40% off select styles. Featuring looks from The Edit by DB Studio, David's is giving shoppers the chance to find their dream dresses from aisle to after party, bachelorette party to bridal party, Mother of the Bride or Groom, and date night to every RSVP in between, at exclusive prices for Prime Day.

A few of David's Prime Day deals for bridesmaids and special occasions include:

Chiffon Spaghetti Strap A-Line Dress with Slit - originally $69.95, now $39.99

Satin A-Line Dress with Cutouts - originally $69.95, now $39.99

Strapless Charmeuse Mixed Column Dress - originally $69.95, now $49.99

David's is also offering up to 30% off wedding dresses during Prime Day, including:

Drop Waist Satin A-Line Wedding Dress - originally $149.95, now $99.99

Spaghetti Strap Jacquard A-Line Dress - originally $199.95, now $149.99

Tank Square Neck Lace A-Line Wedding Dress - originally $279.95, now $199.99

Matte Satin Spaghetti Strap Slip Dress - originally $99.95, now $69.99

During Prime Day, David's Amazon Storefront brings trendy and wallet-friendly dresses directly to your doorstep. Brides and wedding guests can explore these deals and more exclusively on October 7th and October 8th.

Want more for less? Visit DavidsBridal.com for even more exclusive deals and offers on dresses for every occasion and style.

To learn more or shop Prime Day deals, visit David's Amazon Storefront and follow @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

