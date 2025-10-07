Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 16:47
145,28 Euro
+0,76 % +1,10
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RTX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RTX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,74144,9016:55
144,82145,0216:54
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RTX and Anduril complete successful test of advanced solid rocket motor

Recent test demonstrates collaborative innovation in rocket motor development

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Anduril have successfully conducted a static fire test of an advanced solid rocket motor under a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate.

In response to the increasing global demand for munitions, Raytheon has been working with domestic and international partners to enhance U.S.-based rocket motor manufacturing capacity.

"This test demonstrates more than just a technical achievement," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "It's about building a more robust and adaptable supply base for solid rocket motors that can rapidly respond to emerging national security needs."

By partnering with Anduril, Raytheon is expanding the defense technology ecosystem and addressing critical limitations in the rocket motor supply base. This collaboration exemplifies the company's composable weapons strategy, which aims to create more flexible and adaptable missile systems through strategic partnerships.

"Designing and firing a Highly Loaded Grain rocket motor is one of the most technically demanding tasks in the solid rocket motor industry," said LTG (ret.) Neil Thurgood, Senior Vice President, Anduril Industries. "Achieving this result highlights the strength of Anduril's engineering team and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance propulsion solutions in a domain long defined by a small set of providers."

About Raytheon
 Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE RTX

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.