Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 16:43
412,80 Euro
+1,06 % +4,35
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Global to Launch Innovative Crypto Ecosystem Index, a New Way to Combine Cryptocurrencies and Crypto-Linked Equities

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced plans to expand its S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") crypto index offering with the launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. Dinari, a leading provider of tokenized U.S. public securities, has collaborated with S&P Global on the index design and will create a token tracking the benchmark. The index is designed to track a wide range of companies and digital assets connected to the crypto ecosystem, combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto -linked equities into one index.

" Cryptocurrencies and the broader digital asset industry have moved from the margins into a more established role in global markets. S&P DJI's expanded index suite offers market participants consistent, rules-based tools to evaluate and gain exposure. From North America to Europe to Asia, market participants are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit - whether for diversification, growth, or innovation strategies," said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"Independent, reliable and user-friendly benchmarks are a key component of financial markets. As with traditional financial markets, independent benchmarks can help bring transparency and accessibility to the digital asset ecosystem," Ms. Drinkwater continued. "With this latest expansion, S&P DJI reinforces its role as a trusted provider of benchmarks across traditional and alternative asset classes - offering market participants clarity and confidence as new markets like cryptocurrency emerge."

The planned launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index comes as demand for broader and more diversified exposure to decentralized financial markets continues to rise. The new index will include 35 companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure providers, financial services, blockchain applications and supporting technologies, but will also be combined with 15 cryptocurrencies selected from the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. S&P Global believes this will provide market participants interested in exploring crypto -linked opportunities with a measure of performance across both sides of the crypto ecosystem.

"By making the S&P Digital Markets 50 investible via dShares, we are not just tokenizing an index, we are demonstrating how blockchain infrastructure can modernize trusted benchmarks," said Anna Wroblewska, Chief Business Officer at Dinari. "For the first time, investors can access both U.S. equities and digital assets in a single, transparent product. This launch shows how onchain technology can expand the reach of established financial standards, making them more efficient, accessible, and globally relevant."

This latest index will join S&P Dow Jones Indices existing series of digital asset benchmarks, the S&P Cryptocurrency Indices and S&P Digital Market Indices.

S&P Global's digital asset capabilities support transparency and informed decision-making at the intersection of decentralized innovation and traditional finance. To access S&P Global's DeFi insights, please click here.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices:https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

For more information about Dinari: https://dinari.com/.

Media Contacts:

Silke Mcguinness
S&P Dow Jones Indices
(+1) 415 205 8414
[email protected]

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
[email protected]

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI"). S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, SPY®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). Dinari, Inc.'s token on the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is not sponsored or sold by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such token, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

SOURCE S&P Global

© 2025 PR Newswire
