Viatris' Work To Advance Access and Public Health

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / In 2024, Viatris provided medicines addressing the top 10 of the WHO's leading causes of death globally.

We have taken a deliberate approach to expand access to our wide portfolio across geographies and income levels, where we seek to build and establish sustainable markets by nurturing innovation and competition. Our reach is enabled by a strong global infrastructure that serves patients in more than 165 countries and territories.

Viatris' current companywide access goals run from 2022 to year end 2025. The goals seek to advance access and reach of digital and global healthcare professional (HCP) education and provide access to ARV treatments for patients living with HIV. To drive progress on these goals and make a meaningful impact, we pursue holistic approaches, partnerships and cross-sector collaborations.

Putting Patients First: Advocacy

Those living with a disease or having experienced an urgent medical need know first hand that treatment does not begin or end with a medicine. In many cases, people need advocates on their side, helping to address barriers to diagnosis and treatment, promoting health infrastructure and training and supporting patient education and disease awareness. Poor health literacy and misinformation are examples of barriers to diagnosis and treatment adherence. Viatris works with partners across geographies to help improve health literacy.

We work closely with organizations including the Boomer Esiason Foundation, the MS Society, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and many others to support patients. Examples of this work follow:

In Australia, Viatris collaborates with the Eczema Association Australasia to develop patient education materials on allergic rhinitis.

In Washington, D.C., Viatris supported Patients Rising's "We the Patients Week on Capitol Hill," a legislative conference with 60 patient advocates from over 20 states meeting with 70 congressional offices advocating for health care policies focused on addressing barriers and inequities to care.

Viatris supports the MS Foundation's month-long MS awareness campaign, which includes information on how to support your immune system, gender differences in MS and how to advocate for more research funding. This work included distributing information toolkits to about 70,000 patients and the presentation of two live and four virtual education events.

In the U.S., Viatris backed the implementation of The CHEST organization's First 5 Minutes® program, which aims to provide clinicians with tools and strategies to build rapport, practice empathetic listening, and navigate cultural differences effectively. Through e-learning modules and practical exercises, the program teaches techniques like cultural humility and compassionate communication, tailored to conditions like COPD.

In Europe, Viatris supports the Active Citizenship Network (ACN), a civil society organization representing more than 200 professional societies and patient organizations in the EU, and its annual European Patients' Rights Day. Viatris has been a key partner in helping ACN strengthen patient voices in healthcare.

Viatris supports the Allergy & Asthma Network: English and Spanish COPD Virtual Conference Series, a program providing education, including for Black and Hispanic communities about COPD and engage patients and caregivers in research.

We support the We Are ILL organization to support and educate Black women diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Supporting Healthcare Workers for More Resilient Healthcare Systems

Healthcare workers, especially those in primary care, are essential to improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. They are often the first point of contact for people seeking healthcare services and key for people accessing the care they need. Demand for healthcare workers is growing, and it's estimated there will be a shortage of about 15 million healthcare workers by 2030, with needs especially acute in low- and LMICs.1

In 2024, we continued our dedicated work with partners across the world to empower healthcare workers to contribute to more resilient and healthier systems. Viatris supports programs, education and resources both at a local level as well as through digital resources that are more broadly accessible. We work to leverage medical partnerships and thought leadership to help local standards of care and optimize patient outcomes.

One of our platforms for medical professionals is Viatris Connect Medical. In 2024, the hub was available in 20 countries and provided programs including accredited continuing medical education programs, certification programs, congress highlights, in-depth therapy reviews, patient educational resources and podcasts. The platform also provides access to pocket-sized clinical guidelines and scientific journals. Since the platform's launch, more than 13,000 professionals have had access to Viatris Connect Medical. In 2024, users interacted with the platform approximately 22,800 times. Viatris Connect Medical has been recognized externally for providing HCPS a unified experience across multiple geographies.

Brazil and Saudi Arabia launched Viatris Connect Medical in 2024 so that healthcare professionals (HCPs) can have access to the latest medical advances. In Brazil, we developed and made available six educational programs with a cross-specialty approach, leveraging digital strategies to enhance reach and promote learning.

With the support of our global partners, including the American College of Cardiology, the World Heart Federation, and the NCD Alliance, our free, online educational platform for healthcare workers, the NCD Academy, has continued to expand. In 2024, three new courses were added to the extensive portfolio: Foundational Concepts in Care Integration for NCDs; HIV and Lifelong Care; and Vaccine Preventable Diseases. The new courses represent the interrelated nature of health challenges and how integrating care across infectious and chronic diseases can unlock significant benefits within the healthcare system, resulting in better care for patients.

The value of the platform rests on HCPs knowing of it and using it, so we worked on growing awareness of the academy beyond primary care practitioners. We partnered with groups including the European Specialist Nurses Organisation (ESNO), the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the World Organization of Family Doctors and others to reach nurses, pharmacists, general practitioners and medical students. We also collaborate with local scientific societies to raise awareness and provide access in their countries.

NCD Academy courses have now been translated into more than 15 languages, including English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Greek, Serbian and Polish. More than 30,000 individuals have an NCD Academy account, an increase of more than 6,000 users in 2024 over the previous year. The total number of patients impacted since the launch of NCD Academy is approximately 115 million.2

Our HCP Access Goal Goal: Impact 100 million patients via HCP education and outreach regarding prevention, diagnosis and treatment options for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other important chronic conditions to improve outcomes through the NCD Academy by the end of 2025.* Our Progress: More than 30,000 individuals have an NCD Academy account, an increase of more than 6,000 users in 2024 over the previous year. The total number of patients impacted since the launch of NCD Academy is ~115 million.2 *Our ability to make progress on our goals depends on several factors, some of which are outside of our control.

Beyond these programs, Viatris works in a variety of ways to empower healthcare workers, integrate care for patients and address health inequities across geographies. Viatris has been actively engaging healthcare professionals across various regions to enhance patient care and address NCDs.

In Ukraine, Viatris partnered with professional societies to raise awareness of diseases and treatment adherence, reaching over 10,000 healthcare professionals.

In the Middle East, Viatris organized the HEAL Conference, which included over 70 experts and 13,000 healthcare professionals, and announced a collaboration with New York University of Abu Dhabi to address NCDs in the UAE. Viatris also hosted the HEAL Forum Qatar 2024, focusing on NCD care standards.

In China, Viatris sponsored a panel at the 4th Pain Summit to improve clinicians' understanding of pain management.

In Morocco, Viatris hosted the VI'ATELIER summit, gathering over 150 healthcare professionals to discuss topics such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, mental health, erectile dysfunction and pain.

In South Korea, more than 2,200 HCPs participated in various virtual focus groups to discuss topics related to NCDs.

In the Emerging Markets Asia region, more than 700 healthcare professionals participated in a master class on cardiovascular risk, pain and diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Viatris also partnered with Younger Lives to expand access to the Diabetes Age tool in Spain, Greece and Romania, promoting healthy behaviors and therapy adherence.

In Europe, Viatris Medical Affairs explored generational differences in health perceptions and healthcare decision-making, advocating for tailored healthcare delivery models.

New NCD Academy Courses in 2024 Foundational Concepts in Care Integration: By addressing the complex challenges within the healthcare sector, the course aims to equip future HCPs with the essential skills needed to address and mitigate the impacts of NCDs. HIV and Livelong Care: The course highlights the importance of continuous care for people living with HIV/AIDS and explores the interrelation between HIV/AIDS and non-communicable diseases. Vaccine Preventable Diseases: The course explores how vaccines address the intersection of communicable and NCDs to support global health goals.

Promoting Integration of Care

By integrating care, healthcare providers can optimize their time and resources, offering more comprehensive treatment that enhances patient access to healthcare services. Traditionally, infectious diseases and NCDs were treated as separate issues, an approach which overlooked the interrelated nature of health challenges. Integrating care across infectious and chronic diseases can unlock significant benefits within the healthcare system and offer better care for patients.

Viatris has supported research identifying gaps and potential solutions in the integration of NCD care for people living with HIV for several years, leveraging our institutional knowledge and footprint in both the NCD and HIV communities. Most recently, in 2024, in partnership with the NCD Alliance, Viatris collaborated on the release of a third publication, focused on real-life patient experiences. "A collection of the lived experiences of people living with NCDs and HIV" was released at the International AIDS Conference in June 2024, featuring first-hand accounts by people living with HIV and one or more NCDs. The paper highlights first-hand experience of the barriers patients faced in managing conditions and accessing care, as well as their resilience in the face of such challenges. The paper was also discussed at an NCD Alliance side event at the United Nations General Assembly and the Global NCD Alliance Forum.

Other ways we are promoting integration of care include the following:

In Germany, Viatris published a scientific paper contributing to growing evidence supporting the importance of influenza vaccination for adults with underlying medical conditions. The insights provided can inform policymakers, healthcare providers and public health officials working to help improve vaccination rates and protect the health of vulnerable populations.

In the UK, there is an effort to "shift care to the left" by treating more patients in primary care and reducing referrals to specialists because of the long wait time associated with accessing specialized healthcare providers. Viatris is supporting this effort by providing education to improve general practitioners' skills and confidence in managing common conditions in the community, releasing pressure in secondary care.

Addressing Aging and the Burden of NCDs

Around the world, people are living longer, adding to the growing burden of NCDs for healthcare systems. The UN declared '2021-2030 the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing' to help address health inequities that contribute to this burden and improve the lives of older people.3

Generational differences play a significant role in shaping health perceptions, decision-making, technology use and attitudes toward preventative health. Viatris and external experts have examined these differences across six generations in a published report titled "Generational differences in healthcare: the role of technology in the path forward." The paper proposes strategies including integrating digital health solutions and employing generationally sensitive communication approaches to ensure fair access to healthcare services and promote patient empowerment. The research underscores the necessity for a comprehensive, inclusive approach to healthcare delivery to address the changing patient demographic and enhance public health systems.

In China, for example, the aging population is exacerbating the need for a more comprehensive chronic disease management system. About 18% of the population was 60 years or older in 2020, a number estimated to grow to 40% by 2050.4 In 2024, Viatris China supported Dyslipidemia Diagnosis and Treatment Medical Consortium Demonstration System Project to establish a new prediction model for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and optimize the management of high cholesterol based on a tiered healthcare approach. More than 2,500 demonstration centers and community hospitals across 29 provinces participated, enrolling more than 670,000 patients.

Viatris China also leveraged its resources and expertise to build interdisciplinary platforms, collaborating with various partners to explore new models for the integrated management of chronic diseases and comorbidities. With Viatris' support, the Blue Book on Comprehensive Chronic Disease Management for Healthy China was finalized in November 2024. It will serve as a desk reference and practical guide for chronic disease professionals in China.

In Spain, the Viatris Foundation raised awareness of the country's aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic disease through a new report, the findings of which were discussed during a session at the Spanish Congress of Deputies. The "Parliamentary Session on the Future of the National Health System" highlighted the demographic and financial challenges of the Spanish National Health System (NHS) amid a Spanish population in which almost 1 in 4 people will be 65 or older in seven years.5 The report advocates for the NHS to explore optimizing pharmaceutical spending, support personalized dosing systems as a relevant initiative, promote prevention policies, increase the number of trained professionals, integrating care models and advance digitalization.

Promoting Health Equity for People Living with Multiple Sclerosis Viatris supports initiatives to address existing health inequities to help ensure healthcare for all. These initiatives include better understanding the barriers to treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS). Viatris' teams in the U.S. set out in 2024 to implement and assess initiatives that promote equitable healthcare delivery and empower MS patients in decision-making. These efforts focused on expanding patient engagement tools, analyzing race/ethnicity-based disparities, and educating providers on culturally competent care. Additionally, the goal was to identify and overcome provider-reported barriers to engaging patients in shared decision-making (SDM). Several initiatives were implemented, including the PRO Connect Patient Engagement Tool in community MS clinics and race/ethnicity sub analyses to understand disparities in SDM. Longitudinal surveys measured the lasting impact of SDM resources, while educational programs such as webinars and town halls trained providers on health equity strategies. These initiatives are designed to improve patient-centered care and increase provider awareness of health equity issues in connection with MS. The longitudinal surveys indicated that providing SDM resources led to more patients from varying backgrounds participating in treatment decisions, and providers gaining confidence in SDM procedures. We believe the scalability of these interventions could help ensure broader adoption in healthcare setting, leading to sustained improvements in MS care.

View the full Viatris 2024 Sustainability Report.

Sources:

[1] Global Health Workforce Labor Market Projections for 2030 | Human Resources for Health

[2] The calculation methodology for 2024 was updated to better reflect the cumulative patient impact of NCD Academy learners over multiple years. Under the prior year methodology, patient impact was calculated by multiplying the number of HCP learners by the average number of patients treated weekly (as self-reported by HCP learners upon registering for NCD Academy) by 50 working weeks. Using the prior year methodology, calculated patient reach would have been 92.5 million. For 2024, patient reach is now calculated at an individual HCP learner level by multiplying the number of patients treated per week, as self-reported by the individual HCP learner upon registering for NCD Academy by the number of weeks the individual was enrolled in NCD Academy (in some cases, multiple years). Patient reach for each individual learner is summed to arrive at total patient reach. Patient reach includes unique patients as well as repeat patient encounters.

[3] Aging Health

[4] Aging population in China - statistics & facts | Statista

[5] Seniors in Spain - statistics & facts | Statista



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Viatris on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Viatris

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/viatris

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Viatris

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/viatris%e2%80%99-work-to-advance-access-and-public-health-1083874