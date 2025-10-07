WeTouch Technology Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results: Net Income Surges Over Fourfold, Cash Reaches $8.9 Per Share

Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Revenue Reaches $15.3 Million; Net Income Jumps to $2.6 Million, Up 316.7% Year-over-Year

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global leader in touch display solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue : Reached $15.3 million , an increase of 2.7% compared to $14.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gross Profit : Reached $5.6 million , representing a 69.7% increase year-over-year.

Gross Margin : Expanded sharply to 36.9% , compared with 22.4% in the same quarter of 2024.

Net Income : Surged to $2.6 million , compared with $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 316.7%.

Cash Reserves : $106.4 million as of March 31, 2025 (equivalent to approximately $8.9 per share), up from $94.8 million as of March 31, 2024.

Overseas Market Revenue : $5.0 million, representing 32.7% of total revenue, compared with $5.5 million, or 36.9% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total Volume Shipped : 762,545 units, an increase of 11.9% year-over-year.

Shareholders' Equity : Increased to $127.9 million as of March 31, 2025, from $120.5 million a year ago.

Operating Cash Flow: Positive $2.0 million, compared to negative $9.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

Management Commentary

"We are highly encouraged by the strong profitability achieved in the first quarter of fiscal 2025," said Zongyi Lian, CEO of WeTouch Technology Inc. "We are pleased to see that our gross margin in fiscal 2025 has already returned to the same level as in 2023, driven by supply chain normalization, increased orders from major international customers, and continued improvements in operational efficiency. Gross margin rose to 36.9% from 22.4% a year ago, demonstrating that the Company has overcome challenges from raw material cost fluctuations, while selling expenses decreased by 80% year-over-year, further underscoring stronger efficiency and profitability. These results clearly reflect the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and disciplined cost management.

In addition, the Company has completed its Form 10-K filing and is working diligently to remain in full compliance with Nasdaq requirements. We are in discussions with several Fortune Global 500 multinational customers and will disclose key business developments promptly. With shareholder equity steadily rising to $127.9 million, WeTouch's stock continues to trade significantly below its intrinsic value. The Company remains focused on delivering long-term value through disciplined execution and sustained profitability, while management actively explores strategic opportunities to further strengthen competitiveness and enhance shareholder returns."

Market Expansion and Strategic Outlook

WeTouch continues to focus on breakthroughs in curved and ultra-large-size touch display technologies, strengthening its competitive edge in high-end automotive electronics, professional gaming equipment, and commercial display terminals.

The Company is actively expanding collaborations with leading brand customers in Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, while solidifying its leadership position in China.

Looking ahead, WeTouch remains committed to:

Driving sustainable growth through innovation in next-generation touch display technologies.

Optimizing its product portfolio toward higher-margin categories such as industrial control computer touchscreens, POS systems, and multifunctional printer displays .

Enhancing financial discipline to support expansion of its new production facility, with mass production expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026.

