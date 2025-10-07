

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices increased for the second straight month in September, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The wholesale price index rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in August. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since January, when prices rose 1.3 percent.



'The main reason for the increase is the continuing high price pressure on foodstuffs,' Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.



Wholesale prices for coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices alone grew 24.6 percent from last year, and those for watches and jewelry rose by 20.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 0.3 percent in September, reversing a 0.6 percent decline in August.



