John Galt Solutions and Westwing Host Workshop to Connect Data, AI and Planning at Reuters Supply Chain Europe 2025

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, invites attendees of Reuters Events: Supply Chain Europe 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to the workshop, "Planning to Scale: The Connected Roles of Data, AI and Planning." This hands-on workshop on October 15th will bring together supply chain leaders to discuss how organizations can harness the combined power of data, artificial intelligence, and advanced planning to transform operations and deliver measurable results.

The workshop will offer an opportunity to join a collaborative and meaningful discussion to share best practices, exchange ideas, ask questions, and uncover new opportunities to unlock the hidden potential of the supply chain amid growing market complexity.

Attendees will hear directly from Doreen Flaherty, Senior Demand Planning Manager at Westwing, a leading European e-commerce brand, on how the company is leveraging innovative planning solutions to fuel multi-channel expansion and successfully navigate the complexities of scaling across Europe. Ruth Abbott, Senior Business Consultant at John Galt Solutions, will join the discussion to highlight strategies and technologies enabling companies to accelerate digital transformation and make more data-driven decisions.

John Galt Solutions invites attendees to join this session to gain insights on the tangible value that can be achieved when data and advanced technology are connected to deliver business outcomes.

Session at a Glance

Title:?Planning to Scale: The Connected Roles of Data, AI and Planning

Speakers:?Doreen Flaherty, Senior Demand Planning Manager at Westwing, and Ruth Abbott, Senior Business Consultant at John Galt Solutions

When: Wednesday, 15th October, 13:00

Where: Room Magnolia 10, Reuters Supply Chain Europe 2025, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Visit John Galt Solutions at booth #2 .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain.

