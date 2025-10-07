Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

John Galt Solutions and Westwing Host Workshop to Connect Data, AI and Planning at Reuters Supply Chain Europe 2025

Leading European E-Commerce Brand Leverages Advanced Supply Chain Planning for Multi-Channel Business Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, invites attendees of Reuters Events: Supply Chain Europe 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to the workshop, "Planning to Scale: The Connected Roles of Data, AI and Planning." This hands-on workshop on October 15th will bring together supply chain leaders to discuss how organizations can harness the combined power of data, artificial intelligence, and advanced planning to transform operations and deliver measurable results.

The workshop will offer an opportunity to join a collaborative and meaningful discussion to share best practices, exchange ideas, ask questions, and uncover new opportunities to unlock the hidden potential of the supply chain amid growing market complexity.

Attendees will hear directly from Doreen Flaherty, Senior Demand Planning Manager at Westwing, a leading European e-commerce brand, on how the company is leveraging innovative planning solutions to fuel multi-channel expansion and successfully navigate the complexities of scaling across Europe. Ruth Abbott, Senior Business Consultant at John Galt Solutions, will join the discussion to highlight strategies and technologies enabling companies to accelerate digital transformation and make more data-driven decisions.

John Galt Solutions invites attendees to join this session to gain insights on the tangible value that can be achieved when data and advanced technology are connected to deliver business outcomes.

Session at a Glance

Title:?Planning to Scale: The Connected Roles of Data, AI and Planning
Speakers:?Doreen Flaherty, Senior Demand Planning Manager at Westwing, and Ruth Abbott, Senior Business Consultant at John Galt Solutions
When: Wednesday, 15th October, 13:00
Where: Room Magnolia 10, Reuters Supply Chain Europe 2025, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Visit John Galt Solutions at booth #2.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

Contact Information

John Galt
Public Relations Manager
connect@johngalt.com
312-701-9026

.

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/john-galt-solutions-and-westwing-host-workshop-to-connect-data-ai-1083853

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
