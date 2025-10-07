Wallenstam AB: Susann Linde appointed as Vice CEO of Wallenstam

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, as Vice CEO of Wallenstam. Wallenstam now has three Vice CEOs - Mathias Aronsson, Regional Director Stockholm and Uppsala, has been Vice CEO since 2007 and Marina Fritsche, Regional Director Gothenburg, has been Vice CEO since 2019.

"Susann Linde is well acquainted with Wallenstam's operations and has solid skills and extensive experience. She has extensive knowledge of the capital market and is used to communicating with owners as well as the capital and stock markets. Susann's combination of a deep business understanding, a confidence-building approach and drive made it natural for the Board to appoint her as Vice CEO," says Lars-Åke Bokenberger, Chairman of the Board of Wallenstam.

Susann Linde was born in 1979 and has worked at Wallenstam for almost 25 years. Since 2013, she has been a member of the company's Group Management team as CFO and Head of Investor Relations, and now also has the additional title of Vice CEO.

"It is very gratifying that the Board has appointed Susann Linde as Vice CEO of the company. Her responsibility for our financial relations and contact with the capital market makes it appropriate for her to also assume the role of Vice CEO. I consider it a strength for Wallenstam that Susann will now have an even clearer mandate in her work," says Hans Wallenstam, CEO.

Mathias Aronsson, Regional Director Stockholm and Uppsala, and Marina Fritsche, Regional Director Gothenburg, have also been Vice CEOs of the company since 2007 and 2019, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Lars-Åke Bokenberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 706 01 12 16

Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Wallenstam, tel. +46 705 17 11 34

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 69 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,500 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.