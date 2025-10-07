Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7VW | ISIN: IE000S9YS762 | Ticker-Symbol: LIN
Xetra
07.10.25 | 17:35
401,80 Euro
+0,25 % +1,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
400,80401,2018:14
400,60401,4018:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 17:20 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wallenstam AB: Susann Linde appointed as Vice CEO of Wallenstam

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, as Vice CEO of Wallenstam. Wallenstam now has three Vice CEOs - Mathias Aronsson, Regional Director Stockholm and Uppsala, has been Vice CEO since 2007 and Marina Fritsche, Regional Director Gothenburg, has been Vice CEO since 2019.

"Susann Linde is well acquainted with Wallenstam's operations and has solid skills and extensive experience. She has extensive knowledge of the capital market and is used to communicating with owners as well as the capital and stock markets. Susann's combination of a deep business understanding, a confidence-building approach and drive made it natural for the Board to appoint her as Vice CEO," says Lars-Åke Bokenberger, Chairman of the Board of Wallenstam.

Susann Linde was born in 1979 and has worked at Wallenstam for almost 25 years. Since 2013, she has been a member of the company's Group Management team as CFO and Head of Investor Relations, and now also has the additional title of Vice CEO.

"It is very gratifying that the Board has appointed Susann Linde as Vice CEO of the company. Her responsibility for our financial relations and contact with the capital market makes it appropriate for her to also assume the role of Vice CEO. I consider it a strength for Wallenstam that Susann will now have an even clearer mandate in her work," says Hans Wallenstam, CEO.

Mathias Aronsson, Regional Director Stockholm and Uppsala, and Marina Fritsche, Regional Director Gothenburg, have also been Vice CEOs of the company since 2007 and 2019, respectively.

For further information, please contact:
Lars-Åke Bokenberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 706 01 12 16
Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Wallenstam, tel. +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 69 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,500 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.