Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 17:12
47,340 Euro
-0,04 % -0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q3 2025 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2025 are:
Farming Central Norway: 47.0
Farming Northern Norway: 42.5
SalMar Ocean: 0
Icelandic Salmon: 3.8
Total: 93.2
All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.

The Q3 2025 report will be released on Thursday 6 November at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

Please note that the presentation will be held at Grand Hotel in Oslo and not at Hotel Continental in Oslo as in previous presentations.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
