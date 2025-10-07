Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Oct-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

7 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  7 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         152,535 
 
Highest price paid per share:            129.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    126.6650p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,125,235 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,125,235) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      126.6650p                       152,535

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
641             129.00          09:13:29         00355958372TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             129.00          09:38:29         00355972578TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             128.60          09:40:50         00355973654TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             128.40          09:47:54         00355977321TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             128.00          09:54:28         00355981507TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             127.80          09:55:05         00355981783TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             127.60          09:55:10         00355981837TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              128.20          10:02:59         00355987834TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             128.60          10:08:34         00355997006TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             128.60          10:08:34         00355997007TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             128.60          10:08:34         00355997008TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             128.60          10:08:34         00355997009TRLO1     XLON 
 
989             128.00          10:08:36         00355997024TRLO1     XLON 
 
830             128.00          10:08:36         00355997025TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              128.00          10:20:41         00356004860TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              128.00          10:20:42         00356004862TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             128.00          10:28:33         00356011119TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              128.00          10:28:33         00356011120TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             128.00          10:28:33         00356011121TRLO1     XLON 
 
1315             128.00          10:28:35         00356011139TRLO1     XLON 
 
887             127.80          10:28:37         00356011153TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             127.80          10:28:37         00356011154TRLO1     XLON 
 
1234             127.60          10:28:56         00356011445TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              127.20          10:29:07         00356011601TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              127.40          10:34:42         00356014440TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             127.40          10:39:42         00356016598TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             127.40          10:39:42         00356016599TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              127.40          10:39:42         00356016600TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             127.20          10:39:43         00356016605TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              127.40          11:18:21         00356037094TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             127.40          11:18:21         00356037095TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              127.40          11:18:42         00356037108TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             127.40          11:18:43         00356037110TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             127.60          11:28:49         00356037529TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             127.60          11:28:49         00356037530TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              127.60          11:28:49         00356037531TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             127.80          11:28:49         00356037532TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             127.60          11:35:25         00356037943TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             127.80          11:35:30         00356037949TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             127.80          11:35:30         00356037950TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             127.80          11:35:30         00356037951TRLO1     XLON 
 
1166             127.80          11:35:30         00356037952TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             127.60          11:35:31         00356037953TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              127.80          11:40:02         00356038104TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             127.80          11:40:14         00356038114TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             127.80          11:40:16         00356038115TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              127.80          11:40:16         00356038116TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              127.60          11:47:21         00356038422TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              127.60          11:47:21         00356038423TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             127.60          11:47:21         00356038424TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              127.60          11:47:21         00356038425TRLO1     XLON 
 
1304             127.60          11:56:24         00356038881TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              127.80          11:56:24         00356038882TRLO1     XLON 
 
3400             127.40          11:56:24         00356038883TRLO1     XLON 
 
812             127.40          11:56:24         00356038884TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              127.40          11:56:24         00356038885TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              127.40          11:56:24         00356038886TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              127.40          11:56:24         00356038887TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              127.40          11:56:24         00356038888TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              127.40          11:56:24         00356038889TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              127.40          11:56:24         00356038890TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              127.40          11:56:24         00356038891TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              127.40          11:56:24         00356038892TRLO1     XLON 
 
1168             127.40          11:56:24         00356038893TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             127.40          11:56:24         00356038894TRLO1     XLON 
 
1218             127.40          11:56:24         00356038896TRLO1     XLON 
 
6086             127.40          11:56:24         00356038897TRLO1     XLON 
 
715             127.40          11:56:24         00356038895TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             127.40          11:56:24         00356038898TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
