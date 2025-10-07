DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 7 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 152,535 Highest price paid per share: 129.00p Lowest price paid per share: 124.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.6650p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,125,235 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,125,235) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.6650p 152,535

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 641 129.00 09:13:29 00355958372TRLO1 XLON 621 129.00 09:38:29 00355972578TRLO1 XLON 620 128.60 09:40:50 00355973654TRLO1 XLON 605 128.40 09:47:54 00355977321TRLO1 XLON 625 128.00 09:54:28 00355981507TRLO1 XLON 218 127.80 09:55:05 00355981783TRLO1 XLON 187 127.60 09:55:10 00355981837TRLO1 XLON 1 128.20 10:02:59 00355987834TRLO1 XLON 626 128.60 10:08:34 00355997006TRLO1 XLON 325 128.60 10:08:34 00355997007TRLO1 XLON 301 128.60 10:08:34 00355997008TRLO1 XLON 626 128.60 10:08:34 00355997009TRLO1 XLON 989 128.00 10:08:36 00355997024TRLO1 XLON 830 128.00 10:08:36 00355997025TRLO1 XLON 75 128.00 10:20:41 00356004860TRLO1 XLON 6 128.00 10:20:42 00356004862TRLO1 XLON 545 128.00 10:28:33 00356011119TRLO1 XLON 75 128.00 10:28:33 00356011120TRLO1 XLON 631 128.00 10:28:33 00356011121TRLO1 XLON 1315 128.00 10:28:35 00356011139TRLO1 XLON 887 127.80 10:28:37 00356011153TRLO1 XLON 407 127.80 10:28:37 00356011154TRLO1 XLON 1234 127.60 10:28:56 00356011445TRLO1 XLON 1 127.20 10:29:07 00356011601TRLO1 XLON 3 127.40 10:34:42 00356014440TRLO1 XLON 385 127.40 10:39:42 00356016598TRLO1 XLON 217 127.40 10:39:42 00356016599TRLO1 XLON 1 127.40 10:39:42 00356016600TRLO1 XLON 614 127.20 10:39:43 00356016605TRLO1 XLON 72 127.40 11:18:21 00356037094TRLO1 XLON 554 127.40 11:18:21 00356037095TRLO1 XLON 5 127.40 11:18:42 00356037108TRLO1 XLON 488 127.40 11:18:43 00356037110TRLO1 XLON 291 127.60 11:28:49 00356037529TRLO1 XLON 585 127.60 11:28:49 00356037530TRLO1 XLON 62 127.60 11:28:49 00356037531TRLO1 XLON 653 127.80 11:28:49 00356037532TRLO1 XLON 647 127.60 11:35:25 00356037943TRLO1 XLON 111 127.80 11:35:30 00356037949TRLO1 XLON 123 127.80 11:35:30 00356037950TRLO1 XLON 500 127.80 11:35:30 00356037951TRLO1 XLON 1166 127.80 11:35:30 00356037952TRLO1 XLON 654 127.60 11:35:31 00356037953TRLO1 XLON 20 127.80 11:40:02 00356038104TRLO1 XLON 128 127.80 11:40:14 00356038114TRLO1 XLON 531 127.80 11:40:16 00356038115TRLO1 XLON 85 127.80 11:40:16 00356038116TRLO1 XLON 61 127.60 11:47:21 00356038422TRLO1 XLON 61 127.60 11:47:21 00356038423TRLO1 XLON 488 127.60 11:47:21 00356038424TRLO1 XLON 6 127.60 11:47:21 00356038425TRLO1 XLON 1304 127.60 11:56:24 00356038881TRLO1 XLON 29 127.80 11:56:24 00356038882TRLO1 XLON 3400 127.40 11:56:24 00356038883TRLO1 XLON 812 127.40 11:56:24 00356038884TRLO1 XLON 52 127.40 11:56:24 00356038885TRLO1 XLON 4 127.40 11:56:24 00356038886TRLO1 XLON 4 127.40 11:56:24 00356038887TRLO1 XLON 1 127.40 11:56:24 00356038888TRLO1 XLON 35 127.40 11:56:24 00356038889TRLO1 XLON 18 127.40 11:56:24 00356038890TRLO1 XLON 4 127.40 11:56:24 00356038891TRLO1 XLON 4 127.40 11:56:24 00356038892TRLO1 XLON 1168 127.40 11:56:24 00356038893TRLO1 XLON 583 127.40 11:56:24 00356038894TRLO1 XLON 1218 127.40 11:56:24 00356038896TRLO1 XLON 6086 127.40 11:56:24 00356038897TRLO1 XLON 715 127.40 11:56:24 00356038895TRLO1 XLON 375 127.40 11:56:24 00356038898TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)