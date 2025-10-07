Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a royalty agreement related to horticultural inputs produced in Van, Türkiye.

Under the agreement, PBFG will manage operations and receive a revenue share from production, with monthly distributions expected to provide a recurring revenue stream. The agreement represents a significant step toward diversifying PBFG's revenue base and is designed to support the Company's strategy of generating near-term revenues while advancing long-term growth initiatives.

"Establishing recurring revenues is an important milestone for PBFG and supports our broader mission of delivering shareholder value alongside sustainable solutions," said Chief Executive Officer, Claire Skillen.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future-plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Company"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269482

SOURCE: Planet Based Foods Global Inc.