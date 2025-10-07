Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (the "Company" or "Starcore") reports that the $5 million private placement announced on August 25, 2025 has been oversubscribed. The Company closed Tranche 1 of the financing on September 26, 2025, with gross proceeds of $2,661,788.75 through the issuance of 10,647,155 Units comprised of 10,647,155 common shares and 5,323,577 warrants to subscribers, with an additional 183,680 warrants issued to finders for the portion of the financing attributable to their efforts.

"With Tranche 2 largely oversubscribed, we are very pleased to have received the support from so many investors from seven different countries wanting to participate in this financing," said Robert Eadie, President and CEO of the Company. "Unfortunately, we are no longer able to accept subscriptions for this offering. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders whose participation reflects Starcore's broadening global reach."

The Company will continue to provide updates and will issue a news release once the oversubscribed offering has been reconciled and pre-cleared for closing.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.,

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

