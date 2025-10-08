Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 3,050,000 stock options of the Company (the "Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The subject Options were cancelled effective October 6, 2025, and are comprised of 600,000 Options previously granted on April 5, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.57 per share, 1,450,000 Options previously granted on April 26, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.64 per share, and 1,000,000 Options previously granted on January 29, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.06 per share.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian mineral projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7 km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested.

