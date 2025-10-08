

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to near a 2-week high of 1.1647 against the euro, 8-day high of 1.3392 against the pound and near an 8-month high of 152.04 against the yen.



The greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 0.5794 against the kiwi and a 5-day high of 0.6578 against the aussie, from an early low of 0.5842 and a 5-day low of 0.6624, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 154.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the kiwi and 0.62 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News