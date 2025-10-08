EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting - FY26 LTI Grant



08-Oct-2025 / 01:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 8 October 2025 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting - FY26 LTI Grant The Dexus 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting (Notice), lodged with ASX on 25 September 2025, contains a proposal (Item 2) for Security holder approval of the grant of Performance Rights to the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ross Du Vernet, under the FY26 Long-Term Incentive Plan (FY26 LTI). Following the determination of the 25-trading day VWAP following release of Dexus's FY25 full year results, the value attributed to a Performance Right to be allocated to the CEO under the FY26 LTI has been determined to be $7.38 and the proposed grant under the FY26 LTI will therefore be 406,504 Performance Rights. Further information on this proposal is set out in Item 2 of the Explanatory Memorandum contained in the Notice. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Head of Corporate Affairs & Communications

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com





End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $50.1 billion. The Dexus Platform includes the Dexus listed portfolio and the funds management business. The $14.5 billion listed portfolio includes direct and indirect ownership of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure, alternatives and other investments. We manage a further $35.6 billion of investments in our funds management business which connects third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's Platform capabilities. The Platform's $13.3 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both the listed and funds' portfolios and enhance future returns. We are deeply connected to our purpose unlock potential, create tomorrow, reflecting our unique ability to create value for our people, customers, investors and communities over the long term. Our sustainability approach focuses on the priority areas where we believe we can make the most impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 37,000 investors from 26 countries. With more than four decades of expertise in real asset investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

(Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

08-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

