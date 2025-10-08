

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.776 trillion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - down 4.8 percent on year.



That beat forecasts for a surplus of 3.540 trillion yen and was up from 2.684 trillion yen in July.



Imports were down 6.0 percent on year to 8.253 trillion yen and exports were up an annual 0.4 percent at 8.359 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 105.9 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 16.3 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 1.838 trillion yen.



