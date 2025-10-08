Regulatory News:

Legrand (Euronext FR0010307819 LR) and Cogelec (Euronext Growth FR0013335742 ALLEC) announce, following the execution on July 31, 2025 of a share purchase agreement between Legrand France, a subsidiary of Legrand, on the one hand, and the managers of the Cogelec group and Raise Investissement, shareholders of Cogelec Développement, on the other hand, the completion of the acquisition by Legrand France, on October 7, 2025, of all the shares of Cogelec Développement, which indirectly holds 5,347,065 Cogelec shares, representing a total of 60.09% of the share capital and 75,07% of the voting rights in Cogelec, based on a price of 29 euros per Cogelec share.

Legrand France will soon file a draft mandatory simplified tender offer to acquire the remaining shares of Cogelec that it does not indirectly hold at a price of 29 euros per Cogelec share. In the event that the thresholds allowing it are crossed at the end of the tender offer, Legrand France would request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions in order to acquire the Cogelec shares not acquired during the tender offer.

To reflect Legrand's acquisition of the controlling stake in Cogelec, the composition of Cogelec's board of directors has been adjusted and now consists of four directors representing Legrand (Ms. Emmanuelle Levine, Mr. David Descamps, Mr. Yriex Roullac and Mr. Franck Lemery) and three historical directors (Mr. Roger Leclerc, Ms. Dominique Druon and Ms. Brigitte Geny, these two latter being independent directors).

Mr. Roger Leclerc will continue to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer no later than December 31, 2025. He will also continue to serve as Chairman of the board of directors until June 30, 2026.

ABOUT COGELEC

COGELEC is a French specialist in access control systems for buildings. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone solution, marketed as part of a subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with social landlords and building complex management associations, COGELEC now operates in six countries in Europe and the Intratone brand has more than 2.6 million dwellings subscribed. COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 indices. For more information: www.cogelec.fr

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007583886/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION INVESTOR RELATIONS (COGELEC)

Cogelec

Véronique POCHET

Chief Financial Officer

+33 02 72 67 00 91

investors@cogelec.fr



Seitosei Actifin

Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Financial reporting

+33 01 56 88 11 22

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com



Seitosei Actifin

Jennifer JULLIA

Financial press relations

+33 01 56 88 11 19

Jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION (LEGRAND)

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53. ronan.marc@legrand.com



PRESS RELATIONS (LEGRAND)

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)

+33 6 77 20 71 11. lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com