Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Announces Adjournment of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") announces that, due to the current strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers impacting the Company's ability to deliver the proxy-related materials related to the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on 29 October 2025 (the "Meeting"), the Company will be adjourning the Meeting until 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on 12 November 2025 (the "Adjourned Meeting") to ensure all shareholders receive the Meeting materials with sufficient time to consider and submit their proxies or other voting instructions. The Adjourned Meeting will continue to be held at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP at 2400, 333 Bay St, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the same location as the initial Meeting.

No changes have been made to the record date for the Adjourned Meeting, or to any business to be brought before the Meeting, which are more particularly described in the management information circular dated 19 September 2025 in connection with the Meeting (the "Circular"). All proxies and voting instructions that have been submitted with respect to the Meeting will remain valid at the Adjourned Meeting. However, with the Adjourned Meeting, the proxy deadline has been extended and proxies can be delivered up to within 2 business days of the date of the Adjourned Meeting. Whether or not you expect to attend the Adjourned Meeting, shareholders are urged to vote in advance of the Adjourned Meeting.

If any shareholder has yet to receive the proxy-related materials, we encourage you to access the materials for the Adjourned Meeting, including the Circular and form of proxy, under Mkango's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the following website https://mkango.ca/investors/annual-general-meeting/.

About Mkango Resources Ltd.

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito, which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.

Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.

Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a BCA with CPTK to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations(EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "targeted", "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the continuation of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers and the impacts thereof, and the adjournment of the Meeting and the matters considered at the Adjourned Meeting. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

