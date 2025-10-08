

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany is set to be released on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's industrial output data for August. Output is expected to fall 1.0 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1.3 percent increase in July.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases retail sales and unemployment data. In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Austria.



At 4.30 am ET, Iceland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.



At 8.00 am ET, the monetary policy announcement is due from Romania.



Thereafter, at 9.00 am ET, Poland's central bank releases the outcome of its 2-day monetary policy committee meeting.



