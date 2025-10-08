Dustin Group AB: Q4: Modest organic growth and continued focus on profitability

Fourth quarter

• Net sales amounted to SEK 5,056 million (4,988).

• Organic sales growth was 3.6 per cent (0.1), of which SMB accounted for -6.3 per cent (-9.6) and LCP for 7.0 per cent (4.0). Adjusted for retrospective net recognition of software revenue, organic growth was -2.2 per cent for SMB.

• The gross margin amounted to 12.7 per cent (12.9).

• Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 83 million (28), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.6 per cent (0.6).

• EBIT totalled SEK 21 million (-25), including items affecting comparability of SEK -12 million (-7).

• Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 3 million (-83).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.00 (0.11).

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -73 million (-355).

• At the end of the period, net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA over the past 12-month period was 4.3 (4.0).

September 2024 - August 2025

• Net sales amounted to SEK 20,407 million (21,482).

• Organic sales growth was -3.3 per cent (-9.9), of which SMB accounted for -5.0 per cent (-10.4) and LCP for -2.6 per cent (-9.7).

• The gross margin amounted to 13.6 per cent (14.9).

• Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 204 million (551), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.4 per cent (2.6).

• EBIT totalled SEK -2,523 million (332), impacted by a previously announced SEK -2,500 million impairment of goodwill as well as SEK -85 million (-40) in items affecting comparability, related primarily to completed efficiency measures.

• Loss for the year was SEK -2,631 million (53).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -2.92 (0.08). Earnings per share before impairment totalled SEK -0.15.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -74 million (147).

• Dustin raised approximately SEK 1,240 million, net after transaction costs, through a fully subscribed rights issue in the third quarter, that was used primarily for repayment of existing loans.

• The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for financial year 2024/25.

"It is satisfying to be able to report positive organic growth and improved profitability in the fourth quarter. The geopolitical climate remains uncertain but there are signs that the market is stabilising, with growth among major customers. The previously communicated efficiency measures have now been fully implemented, and it is our express ambition to further strengthen profitability over time. A sharper strategic focus on the B2B segment, and refinement towards our standardised service offering are central elements in our continued efforts", says Johan Karlsson, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 8, 2025.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has just over 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.