WALLIX achieves dual certifications in Germany and France, reinforcing its position as a trusted European cybersecurity partner

Paris, October 8, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European Identity & Access Management (IAM) vendor and recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), provides simple and secure solutions enabling organizations to operate freely across digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments. WALLIX today announces that its WALLIX PAM solution has obtained the fixed-time security certification (Beschleunigte Sicherheitszertifizierung, BSZ) from the BSI (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik), the German Federal Office for Information Security. Thanks to mutual recognition agreements, this certification is also recognized by ANSSI (Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information), the French national cybersecurity authority, further strengthening WALLIX's position as a strategic player in European cybersecurity.

A strategic recognition for public market and critical operators

The certification granted by BSI confirms that the WALLIX PAM solution meets the cybersecurity requirements as defined by the BSI and the ANSSI by mutual recognition. As part of Franco-German cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, ANSSI and BSI have established a mutual recognition agreement for their respective national certifications (CSPN in France and BSZ in Germany). This agreement ensures that certification issued by one authority is recognized by the other, without the need for a new evaluation. It is a lever of mutual trust, regulatory simplification, and support for the development of a European cybersecurity market built on shared, internationally recognized standards.

The BSZ certification is therefore also recognized by ANSSI and applies within the regulatory frameworks covering e.g.:

Public administrations, subject to policies of digital sovereignty and strict compliance requirements,

Operators of Vital Importance (OIVs) and Operators of Essential Services (OESs), which must guarantee the continuity and resilience of their critical infrastructures,

Large enterprises and regulated industries (energy, transport, healthcare, finance), for which cybersecurity is both a lever of trust and competitiveness.

A European first, WALLIX selects the BSI process for its certification

WALLIX is now the only PAM software vendor to have obtained certification through the BSI process yet, recognized in both Germany and France - two of the most demanding cybersecurity markets in the world. This recognition reinforces WALLIX's credibility with customers seeking sovereign, certified solutions compliant with European standards such as NIS2, DORA, as well as national and industry-specific cybersecurity regulations.

With this achievement, WALLIX continues to deliver on its mission: protecting identities, access, and critical infrastructures, while promoting a cybersecurity approach aligned with both regulatory requirements and the operational efficiency of enterprises.

A major expansion opportunity in Germany

The NIS2 directive will affect approximately 150,000 entities in Europe, including nearly 15,000 in France and around 30,000 in Germany, according to the draft transposition law presented by the German government. The German market alone is roughly twice the size of the French market in terms of entities subject to new cybersecurity obligations. As a reference player in France, chosen by 80% of Operators of Essential Services (OESs), WALLIX now positions itself as a European leader to support compliance and the protection of critical infrastructures in Germany and across Europe.

WALLIX's mission remains clear: to protect identities, access, and critical infrastructures, empowering organizations to operate freely and securely in a secure digital world.

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor that provides companies with robust identity and access security solutions, ensuring seamless and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

