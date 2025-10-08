Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the final Geotech Ltd. data set from the full district-scale VTEM Plus Airborne Geophysical Survey on its flagship Great Northern Project ("GNP" or the "Project") in Newfoundland. Geophysicist Sean Walker of Campbell & Walker Geophysics is currently finalizing the detailed analysis and interpretation of the VTEM data, with final results expected in the coming weeks. This marks the first-ever, high-resolution VTEM survey across the entire consolidated district scale project.

"The final VTEM interpretation is the last critical piece of data required to design a systematic and aggressive drill campaign at the GNP," commented Sean Kingsley, President & CEO. "Our immediate priority is to refine first priority drill targets utilizing the VTEM data interpretation, with a focus to launch a preliminary drill program before year-end. The GNP is accessible year round with some drill targets benefitting from winter access. Subject to financing, we are planning for a 2 phase drill program that should ensure ongoing news and catalyst opportunities for our shareholders well into 2026."

Resource Base and District Upside Potential

The Great Northern Project is a large district-scale consolidated advanced gold exploration project in Newfoundland, encompassing 49 km of strike, along a major, gold-hosting crustal structure that's open at depth, that includes:

The Thor Deposit with an Indicated Resource of 817,000 t at 1.70 g/t Au and 1.97 g/t Ag, containing 51,000 ounces of gold and 4,200 ounces of silver (see Gold Hunter news release dated May 29, 2025, "Gold Hunter Consolidates Large Gold District in Newfoundland").

An historical estimate of 255,000 ounces of gold at the Rattling Brook deposit (Magna Terra Minerals, effective date January 23, 2019; see NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada).

More than 500 historical drill holes across the property, as well as the past-producing Browning Gold Mine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Estimates

The historical estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards (2014) and categorized as Inferred under that methodology. Tonnages have been rounded to the nearest 10,000, and ounces have been rounded to the nearest 1,000. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The historical estimate was interpolated using Ordinary Kriging from 1.5m assay composites. An average bulk density of 2.70 g/cm3 has been applied. The historical estimate was reported within a maximum depth of 200m. The Rattling Brook historical estimate is relevant because it is the culmination of previous work conducted on the property and demonstrates the three-dimensional continuity of gold mineralization. A qualified person has not conducted sufficient work to classify these estimates as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves. The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current Mineral Resources or Reserves. Additional drilling, metallurgical studies, assessment of reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, and consideration of drilling completed since the effective dates may be required to verify the estimates as current Mineral Resources.

Both the Thor and Rattling Brook start near-surface, with mineralization currently only defined to depths of approximately 130 metres. The VTEM data may assist in defining targets at depth.

The Company's extensive data compilation program identified at least 18 distinct mineralized trends that are up to 15 km in length, with gold mineralization already present on the surface. Crucially, the vast majority of these structural targets have never been drilled.

Bridge Loan Financing

The Company has secured a bridge loan from a non-arm's-length third party in the amount of $400,000. This financing is interest-free and provides a crucial buffer to complete technical and assessment work to define first priority drill targets for our Phase 1 drill program. In connection with the loan, the lender has been granted 1,000,000 warrants to purchase common shares of Gold Hunter at a strike price of $0.10 per share, for a period of two years.

Investor Roadshow Events

Gold Hunter will be participating in the Canadian Coast to Coast Gold Roadshow, hosting a series of exclusive investor luncheons across major Canadian cities. These events provide an opportunity for investors to meet with management and gain insight into the Company's latest technical milestones and upcoming catalysts.

Vancouver, British Columbia: Wednesday, October 15 th , 2025

Wednesday, October 15 , 2025 Calgary, Alberta: Thursday, October 16 th , 2025

Thursday, October 16 , 2025 Toronto, Ontario: Tuesday, October 21st, 2025

Interested investors are invited to register to attend by contacting Investor.Events CEO Neil Lock at 604-380-4888 or neil@investor.events.

M&A Validation and Strategic Positioning in a Tier-One Jurisdiction

With the gold spot price establishing new all-time highs, Gold Hunter is uniquely positioned within a high-growth, M&A-driven gold district:

Valentine Analog: The company's structural setting is a direct analog to the Valentine Gold Mine, a cornerstone asset now in production and managed by Equinox Gold following its merger with Calibre Mining .

The company's structural setting is a direct analog to the Valentine Gold Mine, a cornerstone asset now in production and managed by following its merger with . FireFly Validation: Gold Hunter successfully demonstrated its strategic model last year by selling a previous consolidated play to FireFly Metals . FireFly has since conducted an airborne survey on its ground starting just 5km away from GNP, announcing the discovery of +300 conductive geophysical targets that show geological similarities to its main focus, validating the prospectivity directly adjacent to the Great Northern Project.

Gold Hunter successfully demonstrated its strategic model last year by selling a previous consolidated play to . FireFly has since conducted an airborne survey on its ground starting just from GNP, announcing the discovery of +300 conductive geophysical targets that show geological similarities to its main focus, validating the prospectivity directly adjacent to the Great Northern Project. Regional Consolidation: The New Found Gold acquisition of nearby Maritime Resources and the entrance of major producer Eldorado Gold (financing into TRU Precious Metals) underscore the aggressive corporate appetite for established gold projects and infrastructure in Newfoundland.

Disclaimer: The historical estimate of 255,000 ounces of gold at Rattling Brook is not current and is not to be relied upon.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

(signed)

Sean Adam Kingsley

President & CEO

Website: www.goldhunterresources.com

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy, merging modern techniques with historical data to unlock district-scale opportunities. The Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and nearly 50 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure, is the Company's flagship asset. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, stakeholder engagement, and creating long-term shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the Great Northern Project, exploration plans, geophysical survey integration, financing availability, and future drilling targets.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to secure financing for the planned drill program, market conditions, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, and global economic and geopolitical conditions may further impact the Company's performance and financing ability. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269563

SOURCE: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.